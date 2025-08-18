Temperature of North Sea off Yorkshire's coast at record high

Seas off Yorkshire are set to break a record for the highest ever average surface temperatures since records began four decades ago.

Hull Marine Laboratory researchers have recorded higher than average temperatures off the coast of Scarborough every month from January this year.

They say with temperatures two degrees warmer than in the 1980s – records began in 1982 - some species of seaweeds which support a broad range of other species may struggle to survive.

Professor Rodney Forster, head of Hull Marine Laboratory said they believed the sea, which was formed at the end of the last Ice Age, and is just 6,000 to 10,000 years old has “probably never been warmer” as the sea responds to global warming.

Tempratures in the North Sea in Yorkshire are the hottest since records began. Photo credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

He said: “We measure sea temperatures from surface to the seabed at three, six and 12 miles in a straight line off the coast of Scarborough, comparing our recordings with those from satellites and regional buoys.

“What we’re seeing this year is consistent with a long-term pattern, gradual warming month on month. In 1986 the average temperature from January to August was 8.2 degrees. So far this year it’s been 10.7 degrees.

"That might not sound like a lot but its on the edge of what some types of seaweeds can survive.