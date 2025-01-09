Temperatures drop to almost minus 10C in Yorkshire as cold snap continues

Temperatures have dropped to almost minus 10C in Yorkshire as the cold snap continues to cover the region.

The Met Office confirmed temperatures dropped to minus 9.8C in Topcliffe overnight on Wednesday (Jan 8), into Thursday (Jan 9).

This was the lowest temperature recorded in North Yorkshire, in the south of the region Normanby Hall, in Humberside, where the mercury also dropped sharply to minus 6.2C.

Bainbridge (-8.8C), Pateley Bridge (minus 7.8C), Bingley (minus 7.8C) and Bradford (minus 7.2C), also all reached double figures in the minus temperatures,

Just over the county border in Shap, temperatures did drop below minus 10C as the Met Office recorded minus 11.2C in the area.

This comes after average temperatures across Yorkshire were predicted to drop to minus 4C in the forecast period for overnight into Thursday (Jan 9).

Overnight into Friday (Jan 10), it is set to be another very cold night, with a widespread frost, and some rural areas potentially seeing minimums reaching the negative double figures of Celsius.

The odd patch of freezing fog again expected to be forming with minimum temperatures dropping to minus 10C.

A yellow ice warning is in place for the east coast of England until 10 am on Friday (Jan 10).

East Riding of Yorkshire, Kingston upon Hull, North East Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire, North Yorkshire and York are all set to be impacted by the icy weather.

In a statement the Met Office said: “Scattered wintry showers, occasionally feeding inland from the North Sea through Thursday evening and night, may lead to some icy patches on untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing.