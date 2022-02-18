A rare red weather warning – the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely – covering the south of England and Wales will come into place from 7am on Friday due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge because of Storm Eunice, the Met Office said.

In Yorkshire, the East Riding, Hull, South Yorkshire, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire are all covered by an amber warning, while the rest of the region is under a yellow weather warning.

Fluvial flooding, which is when the water level in a river, lake or stream rises and overflows, is likely over the weekend in areas including the Pennines, North Yorkshire, Lancashire and the upper reaches of the River Severn due to a combination of after-effects of Storm Dudley and snow melting.