A rare red weather warning – the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely – covering the south of England and Wales will come into place from 7am on Friday due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge because of Storm Eunice, the Met Office said.
In Yorkshire, the East Riding, Hull, South Yorkshire, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire are all covered by an amber warning, while the rest of the region is under a yellow weather warning.
Storm Eunice live: Latest updates as Yorkshire braces for storm
Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 08:36
- Northern warns customers not to travel on Friday due to severe weather
- A66 closed in bother directions between the M6 J40 (Penrith/Cumbria) and J53 of the A1M (Scotch Corner/County Durham)
- Humber Bridge closed to high-sided vehicles
- Storm Eunice: Yorkshire rivers could burst their banks as storm prompts danger-to-life warnings with people urged to stay indoors
Storm Eunice to bring 'heavy snow' to Yorkshire
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow in North Yorkshire on Friday (February 18), in addition to the existing yellow warning for wind.
North Yorkshire is expected to see disruption caused by heavy snow and strong winds
The Met Office warned North Yorkshire could see travel delays, with trains and planes likely to be delayed or cancelled, and motorists stranded. It also stated there is a slight chance that rural communities could be temporarily cut off.
Fluvial flooding, which is when the water level in a river, lake or stream rises and overflows, is likely over the weekend in areas including the Pennines, North Yorkshire, Lancashire and the upper reaches of the River Severn due to a combination of after-effects of Storm Dudley and snow melting.
As of 6.30am on Friday (February 18) Environment Agency flood alerts around Yorkshire included the Humber estuary from Spurn Point to Winestead Outfall; the North Sea coast at Withernsea, Easington and Kilnsea; and the Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby.