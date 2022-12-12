Two incidents of children playing on frozen ponds in Yorkshire confirmed day after Solihull tragedy

At least two incidents involving children playing on frozen ponds or lakes were recorded on Monday.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they had been called to help children seen on a pond on farmland off Marsh Lane in the village of Arksey, north of Doncaster.

They said: “We’ve been called to an incident this afternoon involving young people playing on a frozen lake.

Please speak to the youngsters in your life about the dangers of doing this - as we’ve seen in the Solihull Lake Tragedy the consequences can be tragic.”

Police found the boys playing on the Rowntree Park pond in York this morning

Children were also seeing playing on the frozen lake at Rowntree Park in York – with North Yorkshire Police saying the four boys had smashed the ice with their scooters.

They were spotted by officers on patrol who advised them about the dangers.

