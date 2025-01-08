UK braced for icy blast with temperatures in Yorkshire drop below freezing with a yellow ice warning

The UK is braced for an icy blast, with temperatures set to plummet in Yorkshire as a yellow ice warning spreads across the region.

Parts of England were still subject to ice and snow warnings on Wednesday morning, and the Met Office said further alerts are likely to be issued as the week goes on.

A new yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for northern Scotland and Northern Ireland from noon on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday as sleet and snow showers are set to continue for the rest of Wednesday and much of Thursday.

Across Yorkshire temperatures are due to drop to minus 4C on Wednesday (Jan 8), with temperatures only reaching highs of 2C, the Met Office has revealed.

Screengrab taken from PA Video of sculptures in the snow at Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP), in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

Clear skies seeing temperatures dropping quickly though the evening to give another widespread frost overnight into Thursday (Jan 9), with temperatures dropping to minus 4C again.

Across the UK, the mercury is set to drop sharply, with lows of minus 15C possible in Scotland and northern England overnight.

A temperature of minus 14C would equal the lowest seen in this month last year, recorded in Dalwhinnie in the Scottish Highlands on January 17 2024.

But a temperature of minus 16C would be the lowest recorded in January in the UK for 15 years, since minus 22.3C was logged in Altnaharra in the Highlands on January 8 2010, according to Met Office data.

Weather warnings for snow and ice are in force across much of the UK after severe flooding and snow caused travel disruption and school closures.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has extended its cold weather health alert for all of England until Sunday.

Amber alerts issued on Thursday have been extended and will now run until January 12 , meaning a rise in deaths is likely, the agency said.

A yellow ice warning is in place for west Yorkshire on Wednesday (Jan 8) and through Thursday (Jan 9).

Dr Agostinho Sousa , head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: "We are extending the duration of our Cold-Health Alert, since the Met Office are forecasting that the low temperatures we are seeing will continue further into this week, with snow and icy conditions likely to persist.

"This weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, and it is therefore vital that we continue to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable.

"These people could be more at risk of heart attacks, stroke and chest infections as a result of cold temperatures."

The Met Office yellow weather warning for snow covering southern counties of England remains in place until midnight on Wednesday.

Fresh flurries of snow could hit this area on Wednesday afternoon, with the possibility of up to 4in (10cm) over higher ground.

Meanwhile, weather warnings issued on Tuesday for snow and ice covering the Midlands , parts of North Wales , the North West of England, west and northern parts of Scotland as well as Northern Ireland remain in place until midday on Wednesday.

The country has been hit by widespread flooding in recent days and a danger to life flood warning was issued for Barrow upon Soar in Leicestershire as firefighters had to rescue dozens of people stranded in rising water.

Scores of flood warnings and alerts remain in place for England but more than 200 have been removed in the last 24 hours and the weather is set to be drier over the next few days.