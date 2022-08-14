Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These images taken on Sunday August 14 are of the Huddersfield Narrow Canal near the mill village of Slaithwaite.

The waterway is one of several in Yorkshire to have had stretches closed to navigation since July because water levels have dropped so much.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From August 1 closure notices have been enforced on the Rochdale Canal between Sowerby Bridge, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden; the Huddersfield Narrow Canal that passes through Slaithwaite and Marsden; and a Lancashire stretch of the Leeds & Liverpool Canal up to where it enters Yorkshire at Gargrave, near Skipton.

A stranded boat on the Huddersfield Narrow Canal

All are popular with leisure craft in the summer months and the closures have led to cancellations of trips and boating holidays.

Towpaths remain open for walkers and cyclists and some stretches between locks are not affected by the restrictions - which are the widest-ranging the Canal and River Trust has ever had to implement and which have been blamed on climate change.