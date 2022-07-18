UK heatwave: Leeds is so hot that Tropical World is closing for the sake of the animals' welfare

A tropical-themed visitor attraction in Leeds is closing today and tomorrow to protect the animals' welfare.

By Grace Newton
Monday, 18th July 2022, 10:46 am

Tropical World at Roundhay Park is a butterfly house, licensed zoo and exotic plant collection housed in climate-controlled glasshouses. It is run by Leeds City Council.

The building's sections all replicate tropical and desert environments from around the world and are home to species such as terrapins, poison dart frogs, clownfish, octopus, stingrays, seahorses, tropical fish, snakes, lizards, iguanas, parrot, bats and armadillos. The butterfly pupae are supplied by farms in Costa Rica and the Philippines.

Tropical World

The attraction said in a statement: "Tropical World will be closed today & tomorrow (18 & 19 July) due to the extreme temperatures. This is to ensure the safety of our visitors and Tropical World staff. This will allow our animal keepers to concentrate solely on the animals and their welfare as temperatures soar."

"Our cafe and shop will remain open. Sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused. Stay safe. Tropical World team."

Tropical World
