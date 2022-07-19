UK heatwave: Stunning images show Aysgarth Falls and rivers in the Yorkshire Dales that have run dry

The waterfalls on the River Ure were nowhere to be seen today and visitors were disappointed that they could not paddle.

It was a similar story in nearby Bainbridge, where the River Bain has also run dry.

Aysgarth Falls have run dry

However, the famous Falls vanishing is not actually that unusual a sight - back in the summer heatwave of 2018 and the dry lockdown spring of 2020, the phenomenon was seen, as well as further back during the drought summer of 1976.

The Bain, which once powered the local watermill, also ran dry in the spring of 2020.

Several Yorkshire Water reservoirs also have low water levels, including Lindley Wood near Otley and Swinsty near Harrogate. Yorkshire Water confirmed today that demand for drinking water is the highest it has been since 2006.

The famous cascade into the Ure is no longer visible