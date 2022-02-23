UPDATE: weather warnings issued for snow, wind and possible lightning across North Yorkshire, northern England and into Scotland

Flood water in York, Yorkshire, after the River Ouse overtopped its banks. The Environment Agency has urged communities in parts of the West Midlands and the north of England, especially those along River Severn, to be prepared for significant flooding until Wednesday following high rainfall from Storm Franklin. Picture date: Tuesday February 22, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story WEATHER Storms. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Where are the weather warnings?

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind across north-east England, Cumbria, North Yorkshire and parts of Scotland from 6am to 3pm on Wednesday.

Is it going to snow where I live?

A second yellow warning for wind and snow covers much of Scotland and Northern Ireland from 1pm on Wednesday until 3pm on Thursday - with up to 10cm of snow likely at even low levels and the possibility of 70mph gusts on coasts. Heavy snow showers are expected, with strong winds with lightning affecting some places.

Will it flood my house?

The Environment Agency (EA) is urging people in parts of Yorkshire, especially those along the River Ouse, to be prepared for flooding. As of 5.30am on Wednesday morning, there were 67 flood warnings and 72 flood alerts.

Power cuts: will our electricity be cut off?

Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin left 1.4 million households without electricity, some for up to 72 hours, while dozens of properties near the River Severn were evacuated.