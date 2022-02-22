The flooding in Tadcaster

The town of Tadcaster is no stranger to being flooded, but that doesn't make it any easier.

This video, shot by The Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe, shows the scale of the clean up operation facing the people of the town once again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its football club, Tadcaster Albion, has been repeatedly hit by floods, with goalposts sticking out from above the flood water not an unusual site for those driving past on the A46.

The club is now once again faced with a costly clean up following Storm Franklin.

A statement from the club said: "We very much regret to advise that our Stadium has suffered considerable damage from the accumulative effect of Storms Dudley, Eunice and in particular, Franklin.

"We discovered this morning that the ground and car park were under over 1.5 metres of water as the River Wharfe burst its banks with such ferocity that it took down most of the steel fencing on the far side of the pitch effectively removing any barrier against the deluge.

"Club staff have not been able to get closer to the Stadium than 30 yards due to the height of the flooding but could see the damage to the perimeter and the temporary buildings within the ground.

"It is anticipated that the raised clubhouse will again have suffered water ingress up through the floorboards. Initial reaction is that the devastation is 'worse than 2015 with more damage than the five floods in 2020 and 2021'.

"With approved finances in place for the urgent Tadcaster Flood Alleviation Scheme following the devastation caused to the town generally in 2015, it is disappointing that we still await details from the Environment Agency of when this urgent and vital work is likely to happen."

Luckily, the clubs next game is away from home, but future games remain in doubt depending on the scale of the damage.

Elsewhere in the town, the video shows debris strewn across the road after being dumped there when the water finally receded. Large pumps can be seen helping to remove the water, while people survey the damage to their homes and businesses.

Where the water still remains high, people are having to wade through to go about their daily lives and help with the clean up, while the river levels still look menacingly high.