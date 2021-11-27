WATCH: Beachgoers caught up in huge Scarborough seafront waves as Storm Arwen batters coastline

The video - supplied to the Yorkshire Post - shows people running at speed to avoid the waves.

However, one man was covered by a huge wave which lapped onto the promenade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office had issued a red wind warning for parts of north-east England which expired early on Saturday, but the forecaster said amber and yellow warnings for wind remained in place across large swathes of the country.

Waves lapped over the wall striking residents

A few inches of snow also fell across Scotland and parts of England, with more expected during the morning.

At least two people died in different parts of the country as trees were blown over.

Marco Petagna, a Met Office forecaster, told the PA news agency: “We’ve seen some pretty severe gusts overnight with the highest speeds hitting 98mph at Brizlee Wood in Northumberland.

“Elsewhere, exposed sites in Scotland and Northern Ireland also surpassed 90mph, with 70-80mph seen more widely in the north of the UK, though parts of southern England and Wales also felt the effects of the storm.

“This has been coupled with a few inches of snow which has fallen in some areas.