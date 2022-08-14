Watch: Sea fret blows into Whitby on Regatta weekend as 'haar' fog cools town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 'sea fret' blew in on Saturday morning and has lingered into Sunday - bringing a cooling fog to the fishing port.

It is thought to be Whitby's first major 'haar' of the year and disrupted the Regatta celebrations, forcing the cancellation of the Sandsend to Whitby sea swim and the Red Arrows display as visibility was so poor.

A fret is a cold sea fog most common on Britain's east coast between April and September, when warm air passes over the cold North Sea.

Crossing the Swing Bridge during the fret

The moisture in the air condenses when it moves over the sea, forming the fog and blowing inland on the wind.

Haars can penetrate several miles inland and can significantly reduce temperatures on the coast. They are most common in north-east England and Scotland.

The word 'haar' has Dutch origins, referring to a cold, sharp wind, and dates from the shared maritime history of the two North Sea trading nations. The phrase 'fret' is more commonly used in Yorkshire and Northumberland.

The sea fret obscures Whitby Abbey and the harbour

People sunbathe beneath the fog