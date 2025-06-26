Yellow heat warning for Yorkshire as temperatures set to rise again

A yellow health warning has been issued for Yorkshire due to rising temperatures.

It is the second time in as many weeks that a warning has been issued for the region due to warm weather.

The alert starts from midday on Friday (Jun 27) and runs until 6pm on Tuesday (Jul 1).

It comes as an amber alert has been issued for other parts of the country, including London, the East Midlands, South East, South West and East of England. The West Midlands also has a yellow warning.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned of significant impacts across health and social care services.

An amber alert was previously issued for all regions in England on June 19, the first time it had been used since September 2023.

On the same day the UK recorded its warmest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 32.2C in Kew, west London, before heatwaves were declared across England and Wales.

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.

Thunderstorms are possible with warm, humid air set to linger in the south and east on Thursday, with maximum temperatures of 27C in eastern England, the Met Office said.

But temperatures are unlikely to feel “quite as muggy”, meteorologist Honor Criswick said.

“For the first part of the day, it is set to be unsettled (with) outbreaks of quite heavy rain at times, particularly across Scotland,” he said.

“But it’s fairly fast moving, so by the time we reach the afternoon, particularly from the west, we’re going to see the return of those bright and sunny spells. And behind this area of rain, a much fresher feel to the air as well.”

On Friday, forecasters said the unsettled conditions look set to continue.

This week is set to stay mainly warm and dry across the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office.

According to the Met Office, rain could be heavy in the west, while the east of England could remain dry, escaping with some sunny intervals.

Parts of the south and east may also remain very warm, with highs potentially reaching 28C as the muggy air returns.

Mr Criswick said: “For the rest of the week, we do have a ridge of high pressure building to the south, so once again pushing in a return of that warmer air.

“So, that fresher feeling day as we head into Thursday, it’s going to be quite a brief interlude.

“And low pressure is never too far behind, so still some rain on the cards to finish off the week and as we head into the weekend.”

The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) has advised patients to store their medicine away from heat zones and direct sunlight, warning that they can lose effectiveness or cause unwanted side effects.

Vice-chairwoman and pharmacist Sukhi Basra said: “It’s important we take sensible precautions, including double-checking that your medication is stored correctly in a cool dry place, as per any storage instructions, ideally below 25C, as well drinking plenty of fluids and keeping your homes cool in the hottest hours of the day.

“We know the hot weather can be more of a challenge for older people or those with certain health conditions and it’s important people check on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours during this period.