Weather forecast: Yorkshire to bask in bank holiday sun as mercury soars to 23C

Kirkstall Abbey in the sunshine

Much of Yorkshire can expect fine and dry weather on Monday (May 31), as temperatures rise to a balmy 23C, the Met Office reports.

There will be plenty of warm sunshine, particularly in inland areas, with some light winds.

If you're heading to the coast however, bear in mind that there may be some low cloud and fog in these areas that could make it a little cooler.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells, and some rural areas may feel colder, with a minimum temperature of 8C.

Tuesday looks even warmer, with the mercury forecast to hit 24C as Yorkshire heads back to work following the bank holiday weekend.

Again, it will be fine and dry, although lingering cloud around coastal areas could take the temperature down at seaside destinations.