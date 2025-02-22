Weather warning in place for all of Yorkshire as wind and rain set to batter region

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for Sunday February 23 with wind and rain expected across Yorkshire.

The weather warning, specifically for wind, covers the entire region and follows a period of milder weather.

It is in force from 6am Sunday morning to 6pm Sunday evening.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “As we shift from a cold easterly weather regime to milder westerly conditions, the Atlantic air brings with it some potentially impactful weather. Successive weather fronts bring strong winds and bands of rainfall across the UK with a risk some areas, particularly in the west later in the weekend, could see some low or even medium impacts.

“Weather warnings have been issued to highlight the potential for travel disruption, dangerous conditions near coasts and the possibility of power cuts for some.”