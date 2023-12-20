A yellow weather warning has been issued for strong winds across the whole Yorkshire region on Thursday (Dec 21).

It would appear there is a slim chance of a White Christmas this year – with temperatures being fairly mild for winter – but that doesn’t mean the wild weather isn’t on its way.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strongs winds for most of the northern part of the UK from midnight tonight (Dec 20) until 9pm on Thursday (Dec 21).

It says strong winds across a large swathe of the country will cause travel disruption, power cuts and large waves in coastal areas.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said: “From late Wednesday into Thursday, strong winds are likely to develop across a large area of the UK. We’ve issued a large yellow warning area where there’s a potential for some impacts, but gusts of 50-60mph are possible for large parts of central and northern areas of the UK.

“Exposed coasts and high ground could see gusts of 70-80mph at times, mainly across the far north of Scotland. There’s a chance this low pressure will continue to exert its influence into Friday, so it’s important to stay up to date with the latest Met Office forecast. This system has been named Storm Pia by the Danish Met Service, with the system likely to have more severe impacts in Denmark.”

The Met Office says Yorkshire can expect:

– Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

– Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected

– Some short term loss of power and other services

– Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves