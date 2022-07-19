When will the hot weather end? Yorkshire weather forecast for the rest of the week

The record breaking heatwave is almost over, according to forecasters at the Met Office.

So, while today (Jul 19) is "exceptionally hot" according to forecasters, thankfully it should be cooling down soon.

Tempertures are expected to top 40 degrees across the country for the first time ever, but later this week it should cool down.

When will the hot weather end?

The Met Office forecast for Yorkshire shows a red warning for extreme heat and a high of 40 degrees, with a low of 19 degrees for today.

But the rest of the week will see temperatures in the mid 20s, which will feel even cooler on the back of the last few days.

Wednesday is set to see a high of 24 degrees, while Thursday will see a high of 22, and Friday 20. Each day, according to The Met Office, will be cloudy.

Next weekend should see the sun come out again, but only reaching highs of 25 degrees.

The Yorkshire forecast for today says: "An exceptionally hot day, with lengthy periods of strong sunshine after a very warm start. Perhaps becoming a little cloudier with the sunshine turning hazier into the afternoon, with a small chance of isolated gusty showers. Winds otherwise generally moderate. Maximum temperature 41 °C."

But for Wednesday it says: "Still very warm, but cloudier overall with outbreaks of rain. Heavier, more showery bursts may develop in places later, potentially thundery at times. Breezier than recently, and gusty around showers. Maximum temperature 26 °C."