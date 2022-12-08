As the cold weather continues across the UK, we take a look at which cities are most likely to see a white Christmas on Christmas Day - surprisingly, a Yorkshire city sits in second place.

Odds comparison site, Oddschecker, compiles the cities that are most likely to see snow on Christmas Day this year. The definition of a ‘white Christmas’ according to the Met Office is for one snowflake to be seen falling within the 24-hours of December 25 somewhere in the UK.

The UK is faced with a number of yellow weather warnings for ice and snow across the week commencing Thursday, December 7 and these weather conditions are expected to cause some travel disruption. Some parts of the Yorkshire coast have already seen some snow which locals have taken pictures of.

The first sight of snow naturally prompts the question: will we get a white Christmas this year? So bookmakers across the oddschecker grid have priced up a number of major UK cities and their chance of seeing snow on Christmas Day, which is determined by whether there is snowfall recorded in each city’s respective airport.

A man walks his dog on the North York Moors National Park. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Which city is most likely to see snow on Christmas Day in 2022?

Not quite a shock that Glasgow is at the top of the list with odds 11-4 and Edinburgh coming in third with a score of 4-1.

The real surprise is that Leeds has come in second place with a score of 7-2. The last time Yorkshire was blanketed with snow on Christmas Day was in 2010.

Below is the full list of cities and their odds of seeing snow on December 25, 2022.

1 - Glasgow (11-4)

2 - Leeds (7-2)

3 - Edinburgh (4-1)

4 - London (4-1)

5 - Belfast (5-1)

6 - New York (5-1)

7 - Paris (5-1)

8 - Birmingham (6-1)

9 - Manchester (6-1)