A number of wildfires broke out in Yorkshire on the hottest day the region has ever seen.
The temperature has hit 37 degrees in the country for the first time, beating the previous record of 36 in 2019.
But the scorching temperatures led to fires breaking out across Yorkshire, and major incidents being declared by the emergency services.
A temperature of 40.3C was provisionally recorded in Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, on Tuesday afternoon, beating the previous record for the UK of 38.7C in Cambridge three years ago, by 1.6C.
The Met Office said at least 29 observation sites across England have provisionally broken the previous all-time record, from Bramham, in West Yorkshire, to Charlwood, in Surrey.
A huge fire broke out in Doncaster, sending plumes of smoke into the air and making the streets look like something more usually seen in Australian wildfires.
Houses were on fire in Barnsley and South Yorkshire Fire Service said it was at "many incidents" on Tuesday.
Emergency services in Humberside, South Yorkshire and North Yorkshire all declared major incidents.
Yorkshire heatwave and fires latest as major incident declared
Last updated: Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 07:07
Where in Yorkshire broke the record?
These five Yorkshire areas smashed 2019’s hottest UK temperature record today.
It’s going to be cooler tomorrow. A bit.
It’ll still be warm by Yorkshire in July standards, but there’s another weather warning in place by the Met Office.
