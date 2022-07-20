South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended a number of fires on Tuesday which had started in the open but quickly spread to homes.

The service tweeted pictures showing the devastating caused by the blaze.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It said: "One of the many incidents we attended today, was this incident on Strauss Crescent in Maltby. The fire started on scrubland before spreading to outbuildings, fences and homes. We are absolutely devastated for the residents who lost so much.

"@DronfieldFire of @DerbyshireFRS was first in attendance, joined by crews from Aston Park, Thorne and Parkway."

The service attended a number of fires as temperatures reached almost 40 degrees in Yorkshire for the first time, which led to fires breaking out in the open.

South Yorkshire Fire added on Twitter: "Our firefighters and Control staff have been doing everything they can in the last few hours, and we couldn't be prouder of them."

It also issued a warning and said while the temperatures have thankfully dropped today, the land is still incredibly dry so there are still a risk of fires breaking out.

Strauss Crescent in Maltby