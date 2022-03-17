This will be the last full moon in winter and it is the third full moon of the year.

It will illuminate the skies at two optimal times across two days and it shares its month with the spring equinox.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has a variety of names including Crow Moon, Crust Moon, Sap Moon, Sugar Moon and Lenten Moon. But its most popular name in the UK is Worm Moon.

The full Worm Moon is seen behind the clouds in the sky. (Pic credit: Mladen Antonov / AFP via Getty Images)

Here is everything you need to know about the full moon in March.

When is the next full moon in March 2022?

The Worm Moon can be detected in the evening of St Patrick’s Day (Thursday, March 17) and in the early hours of Friday, March 18 in the UK.

You can view the full moon on March 17 from London at 5.17pm, when the Worm Moon will rise.

Alternatively, you can observe it at 6.38am on March 18, when the full moon will set in the west.

Why is it called the Worm Moon?

As the weather starts to thaw nearing the end of winter, we see an increase of earthworms as they become more active in the soil, and are at times spotted at the surface.

This is the reason March’s full moon is commonly named the Worm Moon.

It is also a sign that spring is not far away.

The terminology dates back to the 1930s when The Old Farmer’s Almanac started publishing Native American names for the full moons in each of the months of each year.

How can I see the full moon?

The best time to spot the Worm Moon is at 7.18am on March 18, as this is its peak illumination.

As sunrise appears at 6.18am on Friday, you will be able to watch the Worm Moon lower on the horizon and briefly in the very early morning sky, if the weather permits.