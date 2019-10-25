Yellow weather warning issued as month's worth of rain set to batter Yorkshire

Have your say

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as a month's worth of rain is set to fall over the next 24 hours.

The weekend is set to be a washout - with a weather warning in place for much of the north of England from 3pm on Friday until 3pm on Saturday.

The Met Office says there is a 'danger to life' due to a risk of flooding in some places, with up to 70mm of rainfall possible in less than 24 hours.

A Met Office spokewoman said: “Rain is expected to arrive across northern England on Friday and become heavy and persistent, lasting into Saturday.

“A little snow is possible for a time across the higher Pennine routes. The rain should clear away southeastwards on Saturday afternoon.

“There remains some uncertainty in the northern extent of the heaviest rain. Some 25-40mm of rain is likely quite widely with as much as 70mm in places, especially high ground.”

The rain is set to ease on Saturday, with Sunday expected to be mostly dry, cold and bright.

There are not currently any flood alerts covering Yorkshire.

What to expect according to the Met Office

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads