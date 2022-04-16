People across Yorkshire can expect a warm, dry and sunny Easter Saturday (April 16), with highs soaring to 22 C, according to The Met Office.

The day will start off a little misty with fog patches in some place, but these will thankfully lift quickly to largely unbroken sunshine by late morning.

However, it is expected to be a little cooler along the coast, and the western hills could see more cloud.

Ilkley Moor in sunshine

In the afternoon, some fair weather cloud is expected, but conditions will stay warm and dry.

Yorkshire will see a dry but chilly night ahead of Easter Sunday, with the mercury dropping to 5 C.

Easter Sunday will also be a warm day in Yorkshire, with a maximum temperature of 19 C.