Yorkshire coast set to get battered by 60mph winds as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has warned that spells of high winds could cause damage and disruption.

It said: "A brief spell of squally winds accompanying heavy rainfall, may cause some disruption and damage."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The yellow weather warning is in place until 1.30pm on November 1, and covers parts of North and East Yorkshire, Hull and some parts of North Lincolnshire.

The Yorkshire coast is set to get battered by 60mph winds

The full forecast for the period covering the weather warning says: "A squally rainband will run quickly across the area, accompanied by strong wind gusts in some locations. A few places could see gusts to above 60 mph, which would lead to some damage to trees.

"Additionally 10 to 20 mm of rain could fall within an hour, the combination causing temporarily very difficult travel conditions."

According to the Met Office, a yellow weather warnings means;

- There is a chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

- Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage