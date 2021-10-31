Police had closed a number of roads around the town this morning as they investigated the crash, which happened at around 1am on October 31.

The white Citroën Berlingo van was travelling down B1255 Marton Road in the direction of Flamborough when it crashed into the tree on a nearby embankment.

A statement from Humberside Police said: "Sadly, the driver of the Citroën Berlingo van died at the scene from his injuries. The man’s family are now being support by our specialist trained officers and our thoughts are with them following the tragic incident.

"We are now appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity with dash cam footage, or who was travelling along the B1255 Marton Road at the time of the collision, or moments prior, and saw the collision to call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 82 of 31 October."

Eight roads were closed in the town as police investigated;

Marton Road

- Pinfold Street

- Pinfold Lane

- Stepney Grove

- Short Lane

- Long Lane

- Mill Lane

- Scarborough Road at the roundabout