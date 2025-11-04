Video shows rising levels at Yorkshire reservoirs (Credit: Milo74)

Yorkshire drought: Pictures show stark difference between reservoirs in summer and now - but Yorkshire is still in drought

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 4th Nov 2025, 06:00 GMT
These pictures show the shocking scale of the drought which hit Yorkshire this summer – and continues to do so despite rising reservoir levels.

Last week, Government experts warned the drought in Yorkshire will continue into 2026 if there is not significant rainfall this autumn and winter.

These pictures, taken by Yorkshire photograher Milo74 unless otherwise stated, show the difference in water levels at several reservoirs in the region.

The images show how the reservoirs now seem to have filled up significantly – but Yorkshire is still officially in drought and the hosepipe ban remains as we head into the winter months.

The latest figures show that reservoir levels in the region have increased to 57 per cent, from a low of 42 per cent in the summer.

This is still well below the average of 74 per cent for this time of year.

Leeming reservoir near Keighley earlier this summer

1. Leeming Reservoir

Leeming reservoir near Keighley earlier this summer Photo: Milo74

Leeming Reservoir, near Keighley, is much fuller after heavy rain

2. Leeming Reservoir

Leeming Reservoir, near Keighley, is much fuller after heavy rain Photo: Milo74

How Doe Park Reservoir looked in May this year. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

3. Doe Park

How Doe Park Reservoir looked in May this year. Photograph by Tony Johnson. Photo: Tony Johnson

Doe Park reservoir is much fuller than in the summer

4. Doe Park

Doe Park reservoir is much fuller than in the summer Photo: Milo74

