Last week, Government experts warned the drought in Yorkshire will continue into 2026 if there is not significant rainfall this autumn and winter.

These pictures, taken by Yorkshire photograher Milo74 unless otherwise stated, show the difference in water levels at several reservoirs in the region.

The images show how the reservoirs now seem to have filled up significantly – but Yorkshire is still officially in drought and the hosepipe ban remains as we head into the winter months.

The latest figures show that reservoir levels in the region have increased to 57 per cent, from a low of 42 per cent in the summer.

This is still well below the average of 74 per cent for this time of year.

Leeming Reservoir Leeming reservoir near Keighley earlier this summer

Leeming Reservoir Leeming Reservoir, near Keighley, is much fuller after heavy rain

Doe Park How Doe Park Reservoir looked in May this year. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

Doe Park Doe Park reservoir is much fuller than in the summer