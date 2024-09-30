Yorkshire flood alerts issued for the North Sea and beaches at Bridlington, Whitby and Filey
The Environment Agency has alerted residents and visitors to potential flooding in low-lying areas of both beaches, with warnings extending from Whitby to Filey.
Rising tides, coupled with heavy rains, have heightened the risk, urging locals to prepare for possible water ingress.
Flooding in Whitby and Filey of low-lying land, promenades and roads is possible between 6pm and 9:30pm on Monday (Sept 30).
Near Bridlington flooding of low-lying land, promenades and roads is possible between 4:30pm and 9.30pm on Monday (Sept 30).
Areas most at risk include the the North Sea coast from Bridlington to Barmston particularly Bridlington South Pier and the Bridlington Lifeboat Station.
Authorities recommend monitoring weather updates closely and taking precautions, especially in vulnerable areas.
Emergency services remain on standby as they continue to monitor the evolving situation.
These are currently amber flood alerts signalling people in these areas should “be prepared”.
If a flood alert is issued, you should:
- be ready to follow your flood plan
- have insurance documents and any medications ready
- avoid walking, cycling or driving through any flood water
- move any livestock and farming equipment away from areas likely to flood
