Flood alerts have been issued for Bridlington and Whitby as the North Sea coastline faces the threat of significant flooding.

The Environment Agency has alerted residents and visitors to potential flooding in low-lying areas of both beaches, with warnings extending from Whitby to Filey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rising tides, coupled with heavy rains, have heightened the risk, urging locals to prepare for possible water ingress.

Flooding in Whitby and Filey of low-lying land, promenades and roads is possible between 6pm and 9:30pm on Monday (Sept 30).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Near Bridlington flooding of low-lying land, promenades and roads is possible between 4:30pm and 9.30pm on Monday (Sept 30).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Areas most at risk include the the North Sea coast from Bridlington to Barmston particularly Bridlington South Pier and the Bridlington Lifeboat Station.

Authorities recommend monitoring weather updates closely and taking precautions, especially in vulnerable areas.

Emergency services remain on standby as they continue to monitor the evolving situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are currently amber flood alerts signalling people in these areas should “be prepared”.

If a flood alert is issued, you should: