Yorkshire floods: Flooding across region including major parks and roads

A flood red flood warning for River Rother at Woodhouse Mill remains in force due to high river levels following Monday's heavy and persistent rainfall.

Areas most at risk include Woodhouse Mill and properties on Furnace Lane and Retford Road.

River levels at the Woodhouse Ings regulator are still rising slowly, but the rate has slowed and should peak soon. Upstream levels at Killamarsh have now peaked and are starting to fall.

In a statement the Environment Agency has said: “We are expecting further rain today, but this will not be as heavy or prolonged as yesterday’s rainfall.

“We expect that this rain will keep river levels elevated at Woodhouse Mill. Weather conditions are expected to improve throughout today and no further significant rainfall is expected over the coming days.”

The environment agency also advises people to avoid using low-lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not drive through floodwater.