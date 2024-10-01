Yorkshire floods: Flooding across region including major parks and roads
Four red flood warnings are in place across South Yorkshire alongside 27 amber flood alerts in the region as Endcliffe Park, in Sheffield, has been submerged by the flood waters.
Flood warning for River Rother at Woodhouse Mill
A flood red flood warning for River Rother at Woodhouse Mill remains in force due to high river levels following Monday's heavy and persistent rainfall.
Areas most at risk include Woodhouse Mill and properties on Furnace Lane and Retford Road.
River levels at the Woodhouse Ings regulator are still rising slowly, but the rate has slowed and should peak soon. Upstream levels at Killamarsh have now peaked and are starting to fall.
In a statement the Environment Agency has said: “We are expecting further rain today, but this will not be as heavy or prolonged as yesterday’s rainfall.
“We expect that this rain will keep river levels elevated at Woodhouse Mill. Weather conditions are expected to improve throughout today and no further significant rainfall is expected over the coming days.”
The environment agency also advises people to avoid using low-lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not drive through floodwater.
Flood warning area: Woodhouse Mill including properties on Furnace Lane and Retford Road.
Flood warning for River Rother at Beighton
A flood red flood warning for River Rother at Beightonremains in force due to high river levels following Monday's heavy and persistent rainfall. Areas most at risk include Beighton, including Woodhouse Lane and Rotherham Road and Crown Works Industrial Estate.
River levels at the Woodhouse Ings regulator are still rising slowly, but the rate has slowed and should peak soon. Upstream levels at Killamarsh have now peaked and are starting to fall.
The Environment Agency stated: "We are expecting further rain today, but this will not be as heavy or prolonged as yesterday's rainfall. We expect that this rain will keep river levels elevated at Woodhouse Mill.
“Weather conditions are expected to improve throughout today and no further significant rainfall is expected over the coming days.”
Flood warning area: Beighton including Woodhouse Lane and Rotherham Road and Crown Works Industrial Estate.
Flood warning area: Beighton including Woodhouse Lane and Rotherham Road and Crown Works Industrial Estate.
Flood warning for River Rother and Smithy Brook at Renishaw
A flood red flood warning for River Rother and Smithy Brook at Renishaw remains in force due to high river levels following Monday's (Sept 30) heavy and persistent rainfall.
River levels in this area have now peaked and are steadily falling. Levels are expected to continue to fall through the night and through Tuesday (Oct 1).
Weather conditions are expected to improve throughout Tuesday (Oct 1) and no further significant rainfall is expected over the coming days.
Flood warning area: Properties in Renishaw and Renishaw Lane End.
Flood warning area: Properties in Renishaw and Renishaw Lane End.
Flood warning for New Mill Dike at Lydgate and New Mill
A flood red flood warning for New Mill Dike at Lydgate and New Mill remains in force due to high river levels following Monday's (Sept 30) heavy and persistent rainfall.
River levels in this area have now peaked and are steadily falling. Levels are expected to continue to fall through the night and through Tuesday (Oct 1).
Weather conditions are expected to improve throughout Tuesday and no further significant rainfall is expected over the coming days.
Flood warning area: Properties situated along New Mill Dike at Holme Lane, Holme Crescent, Huddersfield Road, Sheffield Road and Mill Drive.
Flood warning area: Properties situated along New Mill Dike at Holme Lane, Holme Crescent, Huddersfield Road, Sheffield Road and Mill Drive.
