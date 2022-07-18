Yorkshire heatwave: Hours of the day when temperatures will be at the most extreme

There is a 50 per cent chance of temperatures reaching 40C in some places in the UK on Tuesday, likely along the A1 corridor which runs from London to Scotland through counties including Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Yorkshire and the North East.
Following the issuing of the Met Office’s first red warning for extreme heat, covering a swathe of England from London to Manchester and York on Monday and Tuesday, its chief executive Penny Endersby said people can find it hard to to know what to expect when “climate change has driven such unprecedented severe weather events”.
“Here in the UK we’re used to treating a hot spell as a chance to go and play in the sun,” she added.
“This is not that sort of weather.”
These are the hours of the day when temperatures will be at the most extreme.
Monday, July 18
2pm - 32 degrees
3pm - 33 degrees
4pm - 34 degrees
5pm - 34 degrees
6pm - 34 degrees
7pm - 34 degrees
8pm - 32 degrees
9pm - 31 degrees
10pm - 30 degrees
Tuesday, July 19
1pm - 35 degrees
4pm - 37 degrees
7pm - 34 degrees