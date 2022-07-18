Yorkshire heatwave: Hours of the day when temperatures will be at the most extreme

There is a 50 per cent chance of temperatures reaching 40C in some places in the UK on Tuesday, likely along the A1 corridor which runs from London to Scotland through counties including Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Yorkshire and the North East.

Following the issuing of the Met Office’s first red warning for extreme heat, covering a swathe of England from London to Manchester and York on Monday and Tuesday, its chief executive Penny Endersby said people can find it hard to to know what to expect when “climate change has driven such unprecedented severe weather events”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Here in the UK we’re used to treating a hot spell as a chance to go and play in the sun,” she added.

The Met office have issued the UK first ever red warning. Pictured is Matthew Biros, of Hawes, enjoying the warm weather this weekend paddle-boarding, on Lake Semerwater is the second largest natural lake in North Yorkshire, England, after Malham Tarn. It is half a mile long, covers 100 acres and lies in Raydale, south side of Wensleydale

“This is not that sort of weather.”

These are the hours of the day when temperatures will be at the most extreme.

Monday, July 18

2pm - 32 degrees

3pm - 33 degrees

4pm - 34 degrees

5pm - 34 degrees

6pm - 34 degrees

7pm - 34 degrees

8pm - 32 degrees

9pm - 31 degrees

10pm - 30 degrees

Tuesday, July 19

1pm - 35 degrees

4pm - 37 degrees