Yorkshire heatwave: Is a heatwave coming? Met Office releases update as temperatures increase

Much of central and southern England is likely to reach heatwave criteria by midweek, the Met Office said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A combination of high pressure and a southerly airflow will see temperatures rise for much of England and Wales in the first half of the week, with temperatures reaching in excess of 30°C for some on Monday and likely peaking towards the mid-30s in London on Tuesday.

Met Office heatwave criteria, where a specific threshold must be exceeded for three consecutive days, are likely to be reached by Wednesday for much of southern and central England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to high daytime temperatures, warm nights are also likely in southeastern parts of the UK early in the week, with even a chance of a tropical night in a few places, which is where temperatures do not drop below 20°C overnight.

A combination of high pressure and a southerly airflow will see temperatures rise for much of England and Wales in the first half of the week, with temperatures reaching in excess of 30°C for some on Monday and likely peaking towards the mid-30s in London on Tuesday. Date: 26th March 2022. Picture James Hardisty.

With temperatures on the rise, there remains a chance of some thundery rain at times in the week according to the Met Office.

Temperatures in parts of Yorkshire are set to hit 27°C on Tuesday and Wednesday – including in York.

Towards the end of the week, temperatures will remain high at between 22°C and 25°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tom Crabtree said: “Warmth is the focus in the forecast in the first half of this week, with temperatures likely to peak on Tuesday around the mid-30s, but remaining above average in the second half of the week, particularly further to the southeast.

“The exception to the widely warm conditions will be northwest Scotland on Monday, where showers will be more frequent. Warmth will develop there from Tuesday with temperatures peaking in the mid to high 20s.”

“Outbreaks of rain, some of which could be thundery, are possible in southern and western areas for a time on Monday evening spreading north and east through the night, though this will be fairly hit-and-miss and for many the weather will be a dry and warm day.