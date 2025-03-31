Whilst the unprecedented extreme heatwave only lasted for four days in July 2022, the consequences were longer lasting, with Europe feeling the most extreme effects of wildfires.

The heatwave marked a milestone in UK climate history, according to the Met Office, with 40C being recorded for the first time in the country.

North Yorkshire in particular reached a high temperature of 39C and a large part of England exceeded 37C.

The heat brought difficult conditions for the NHS as there was a spike in 999 calls. Care services supporting the elderly and vulnerable were also put under severe stress and several homes were damaged by fires in Maltby, Rotherham.

Various reservoirs including Thruscross and Lindley Wood experienced droughts due to the weather and the Aysgarth Falls ran dry due to the combination of low rainfall and extremely high temperatures.

1 . Yorkshire heatwave and wildfires in 2022 Firefighters contained a wildfire that encroached on nearby homes in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield on July 20, 2022. Photo: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

2 . Yorkshire heatwave and wildfires in 2022 An aerial view of charred fields after a crop fire near the village of Dinnington on July 20, 2022 in Rotherham. Photo: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

3 . Yorkshire heatwave and wildfires in 2022 A man cycles in Leeds city centre as the country sweltered in a heatwave in 2022. Photo: Simon Hulme