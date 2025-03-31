Whilst the unprecedented extreme heatwave only lasted for four days in July 2022, the consequences were longer lasting, with Europe feeling the most extreme effects of wildfires.
The heatwave marked a milestone in UK climate history, according to the Met Office, with 40C being recorded for the first time in the country.
North Yorkshire in particular reached a high temperature of 39C and a large part of England exceeded 37C.
The heat brought difficult conditions for the NHS as there was a spike in 999 calls. Care services supporting the elderly and vulnerable were also put under severe stress and several homes were damaged by fires in Maltby, Rotherham.
Various reservoirs including Thruscross and Lindley Wood experienced droughts due to the weather and the Aysgarth Falls ran dry due to the combination of low rainfall and extremely high temperatures.
