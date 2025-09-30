Watch the Met Office’s Week Ahead video forecast as rain and strong winds are predicted for Yorkshire.

The Met Office is forecasting wet and windy weather for the UK from late on Thursday September 25 and into the start of the weekend.

The first half of the week will see more frequent rain in the northwest of the UK, with various fronts bringing periods of showers and some longer spells of rain for parts of Northern Ireland, western Scotland and parts of northwest England.

Those further south and east will see drier conditions through the start of this week, with patchy cloud and sunny spells and temperatures into the high teens or low 20s Celsius for many.

How Hurricane Humberto will impact the UK’s weather?

Chris Bulmer, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said “The situation becomes more complex later in the week as tropical cyclones Humberto and Imelda, currently over the southwest Atlantic, influence our weather, increasing the risk of a deep low developing near the UK.

“If this materialises, we could see some very strong winds as well as further heavy rainfall Friday into Saturday, but at this time the development and track of this system remains uncertain. We’re monitoring this closely.”

Stoke image of a person walking with an umbrella. | Adobe Stock

Met Office Yorkshire and Humber forecast

October 1

A mostly cloudy day with a few outbreaks of light rain during the morning, mainly across the north and west of the region. Clearer spells developing overnight. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

October 2 to October 4