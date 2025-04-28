Yorkshire set to experience ‘unseasonably warm weather’ before May Bank Holiday with highs of 25C
The Met Office forecasts that a high-pressure system will bring settled conditions, leading to temperatures reaching up to 25C in some areas by Thursday (May 1).
In Leeds, temperatures are anticipated to climb steadily, reaching highs of 23C on Tuesday (Apr 29), 24C on Wednesday (Apr 30), and peaking at 25C on Thursday (May 1).
York is expected to experience similar conditions, with sunny spells and temperatures also reaching up to 25C midweek.
Coastal towns like Whitby will enjoy slightly cooler but still pleasant weather, with highs of 23C on Tuesday, 22C on Wednesday, and 25C on Thursday.
These temperatures are significantly above the average for late April, which typically sees highs around 12°C in the north, according to the Met Office.
While national records for April (29.4C) and May (32.8C) are unlikely to be surpassed, some local records may be approached.
The warm and dry conditions are expected to continue through the week, with plenty of sunshine and light winds.
However, by Friday (May 2), temperatures may start to drop slightly, with highs around 19C in Leeds, 18C in York, and just 14C in Whitby.
The cooler trend is set to continue into the early May Bank Holiday weekend, but the weather should still remain largely dry and settled.
With the unseasonably warm weather, the Met Office has advised residents to stay hydrated and protect themselves from prolonged sun exposure.
While daytime temperatures are warm, nights can still be chilly, so appropriate clothing is recommended for evening outings.
