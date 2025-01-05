Yorkshire snow: Roads close and traffic at a standstill as parts of Yorkshire covered in snow following amber Met Office warning
Snow has covered parts of Yorkshire overnight on Saturday (Jan 4), into Sunday (Jan 5), following an Amber weather warning from the Met Office.
National Highways has reported several road closures due to the adverse weather.
The A628 Woodhead Pass is now closed in both directions between the A616 (Flouch) and the A57 (Hollingworth) due to the snow fall.
Drivers looking to travel this way have been advised to use the M60, M62 and M1 as an alternative route.
National Highways also said: “Road users are also advised to allow extra time for their journey. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”
The A66 in County Durham is also closed in both directions between the A1M (J53) and the M6 (J40) due to the snow fall.
Shortly before 5am on Sunday (Jan 5), National Highways added: “Our fleet of gritters are out in force throughout the region.”
he M62 is down to just one lane in parts this morning due to the snow.
The motorway is reportedly just passable from Junction 21, Milnrow, to junction 23 A640, at Huddersfield.
Elsewhere in Yorkshire there have been reports traffic has come to a standstill, due to the snowfall.
The A64 at Golden Hill, near Malton, is reported to have “standing traffic”.
