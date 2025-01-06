This stunning drone footage shows the scale of the snowfall in West Yorkshire over the last couple of days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sent in to The Yorkshire Post by reader Glynn Beck, the footage shows the town on Denholme, near Bradford, on Monday morning (Jan 6).

Heavy snowfall caused chaos across the country with air, rail and road travel all affected by the weather - but you wouldn’t have guessed it looking at the peaceful scenes in this video.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yellow weather warnings remain in place across Yorkshire this week, and the Met Office has warned travellers to expect more disruption as the cold weather continues.

But as the temperatures rise slightly, some areas of Yorkshire are also being told to prepare for possible floods as the snow melts.

The Met Office said: “Icy stretches are likely to develop quite widely, making for some difficult travelling conditions.

“Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous. Keep yourself and others safe by planning your route, giving yourself extra time for your journey. Check for road closures or delays to public transport and amend plans if necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snowfall above Denholme in West Yorkshire. (Credit: Glynn Beck) | Glynn Beck

Nearby Bingley, in West Yorkshire, had 17cm of snow by 11am on Sunday, January 5, 2025 and snow accumulations have also been recorded more widely across England and Wales away from the far south.

Chief forecaster at the Met Office, Frank Saunders, said: “We’re seeing snow accumulations building in the expected areas covered by the Amber warning and there will be further snowfall over the higher ground in northern England throughout today, probably turning heavier again this evening.

“Cold conditions in Scotland will continue, with snow showers in many coastal areas, and more persistent snow for a time in the southeast.