The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across parts of Yorkshire - here is when they are expected to hit.

Today (September 10) a few heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible that may lead to some disruption.

Yorkshire residents can expect spray and sudden flooding which may result in difficult driving conditions and road closures, a chance of delays and cancellations to train and bus services, a slight chance of power cuts and a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with potential damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning northwards to include all of Lincolnshire and parts of Yorkshire.

A couple shelter under an umbrella during a dog walk during torrential rain and thunderstorms. (Pic credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)

The same weather warning has been issued across parts of Yorkshire tomorrow (September 11). These thunderstorms may bring disruption throughout Monday.

Residents may expect flooding of homes and businesses, a chance of delays and cancellations to public transport, spray and sudden flooding may lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, some communities might become cut off if roads are flooded, power cuts may occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost and fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing danger to life.

Chief meteorologist at Met Office, Paul Gundersen, said: “Although much of the UK will see high temperatures and sunny skies continue on Saturday, in what has a possibility of being the hottest day of the year so far, there’s also the potential for some thunderstorms, which has resulted in a yellow weather warning being issued for much of central England and parts of east Wales.

“Temperatures will begin to trend downwards from Saturday in the far northwest of Scotland, with a cold front gradually moving south through the weekend, bringing with it the risk of some heavy and thundery downpours on Sunday as well. However, the southeast will hold on to the high temperatures the longest and could still reach 32C on Sunday.”

Here are the dates and times thunderstorms are expected to hit various areas in Yorkshire.

When are thunderstorms expected to hit Yorkshire?

Leeds

Residents in this city are expected to see thunderstorms today (September 10) at 11am and 1pm. Thunderstorms are also expected to hit Leeds tomorrow (September 11) at 1pm, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm.

York

Thunderstorms are expected to hit York today at around 1pm, 6pm and 7pm. They are also expected to hit the city tomorrow at 3pm and 5pm.

Sheffield

Thunderstorms are expected to hit Sheffield tomorrow at around 6pm.

Huddersfield

Thunderstorms are expected to hit Huddersfield today at 11am and tomorrow at around 2pm and 3pm.

Wakefield

Thunderstorms are expected to hit Wakefield three times today: 12pm, 3pm and 6pm and tomorrow (September 11) at around 3pm.

Bradford

Thunderstorms are expected tomorrow at around 1am.

Halifax

Thunderstorms are expected tomorrow at around 1am.

Doncaster

Thunderstorms are expected today at around 4pm and tomorrow at around 5pm, 6pm and 7pm.

Beverley

They are expected to hit Beverley tomorrow at around 12pm, 2pm and 8pm.

Whitby

Thunderstorms are expected to hit Whitby tomorrow at around 12pm, 1pm, 3pm and 4pm.

Scarborough

Thunderstorms are expected tomorrow at around 3pm, 4pm and 5pm.

Dewsbury

Today thunderstorms are expected in Dewsbury at around 2pm and tomorrow at around 3pm.

Knaresborough

Today thunderstorms are expected in Knaresborough at around 4pm.

Grassington