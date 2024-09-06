Yorkshire to see warm weather this weekend as the South prepares for heavy rain
The north of England, Northern Ireland and Scotland are expected to see dry, sunny weather until the weekend, however, the far north west may see some rain.
The Met Office predicts a north/south divide in the weather, with unsettled conditions in the south but drier, warmer conditions in the north.
Chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Repeated areas of rain are likely to affect southern Britain over the next few days, generating some localised impacts into the weekend.
“We currently have yellow weather warnings for rain in place, and it’s likely we will be issuing further warnings across the weekend.
“It’s a different story to the north of the UK though, as high pressure brings warmer and sunnier conditions, with higher-than-average temperatures, particularly across parts of western Scotland.
“Eastern areas are likely to be cooler and at times, cloudier due to winds blowing off the North Sea.”
Warnings of heavy rain are in place across most of the south of Britain and a yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office with the risk of flooding across southern England and south Wales, stretching as far north as the West Midlands.
This evening will remain rather cloudy in Yorkshire, with extensive low cloud and further outbreaks of light rain and drizzle at times, especially windward coasts and hills.
Today (September 6) it will be cloudy at first, particularly on the hills but elsewhere it will be dry with some warm sunny spells developing and humidity. The maximum temperature throughout the day will be 24C.
