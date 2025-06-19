Yorkshire weather: Amber heat warning issued for Yorkshire as temperatures continue to climb
The warning, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), is in placed from noon today until 9am on Monday (Jun 23).
The warning says significant impacts are likely across health and social care services due to the high temperatures.
This includes a rise in deaths, particularly among those over 65, increased demand on health and social care services and travel delays.
UV and pollen levels are also expected to climb alongside temperatures.
The Met Office has forecast a high of 28C in Yorkshire, with that set to rise to 31C on Friday and as high as 33C on Saturday. Rain on Sunday is set to bring cooler tempratures, but still with highs in the mid 20s.
An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.
A number of charities have also issued warnings about the potential risks of hotter weather.
The British Heart Foundation is encouraging people with heart conditions to take precautions such as staying cool and keeping hydrated to minimise potential health risks during a heatwave, saying the heat can put extra strain on the heart.
Age UK urged people to check in on older relatives, friends, and neighbours to see if they need anything and to make sure they are not feeling overwhelmed by the excessive heat.
Dementia UK issued advice and tips on how to support a loved one with dementia in the heat, including keeping hydrated; staying cool with appropriate clothing; keeping the person out of the heat; cooling the person down by avoiding hot drinks, alcohol and caffeine; and keeping the home environment cool.