With the temperatures soaring this week in Yorkshire there has been updated guidance by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) about school closures, uniform rules in hot weather and how to manage the heat in schools.

Temperatures are increasing to a peak of 20-22C across Yorkshire this week and as families are basking in the sunshine and heat, they will also need to be kept informed on school rules regarding heat.

According to the government website, there are several ways that schools can make changes to keep children safe in hot weather.

Children are at a higher risk of becoming ill with heat-related issues than adults. The UKHSA has published an update on how schools can manage the hot weather.

Do schools close in hot weather?

The UKHSA does not advise schools to close.

School attendance is the best way for pupils to learn and reach their full potential, and hot weather can normally be managed safely.

School leaders should ensure they take necessary steps to make sure children are safe and comfortable.

What are the school uniform rules in hot weather?

It is advised that schools relax their uniform rules during hot weather to make sure pupils are comfortable.

Children should wear loose, light-coloured clothing to help keep cool and sunhats. When they are outdoors children should be encouraged to stay in the shade as often as possible.

They should also apply sun cream with high SPF to protect their skin and teachers should also encourage children to take off their blazers and jumpers.

What activities are acceptable in hot weather?

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) advises children should not take part in vigorous physical activity on very hot days.

Lessons can be adapted for hot weather when sedentary activities are more appropriate.

How can schools manage and make adjustments in hot weather?

Schools must open classroom doors as well as windows to encourage cross ventilation in the single sided classrooms.

Windows should be opened as early as possible in the morning before pupils arrive, or ideally overnight to allow stored heat to escape from the building and check insurance conditions and need for security if windows are to be left open overnight.

Windows should also be closed when the outdoor air becomes warmer than the air indoors, this should keep the heat out while allowing adequate ventilation. Blinds or curtains that are indoors can be closed where possible but should not block ventilation, CO2 monitors can be used to keep an eye on ventilation.

Electric lighting should be kept to a minimum and equipment should not be left in ‘standby mode’, as this generates heat. Mechanical fans can be used to increase air movement if temperatures are below 35C. If temperatures rise above 35C, fans may not prevent heat-related illness and could worsen dehydration.

Encourage children to drink more water than usual in hot weather and provide more water in classrooms.

What are the signs of heat-related medical conditions to look out for in children?

While children are unlikely to be seriously affected by hot weather if sensible precautions are taken, teachers, assistants, school nurses and all child carers should look out for signs of heat stress, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

If children are suffering from heat stress, they may seem out of character or show signs of discomfort and irritability, these signs will get worse with physical activity and for children and young people who use nappies, dark urine or dry nappies may indicate dehydration and the need for more fluids.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion may include:

- Tiredness

- Dizziness

- Headache

- Nausea

- Vomiting