Yorkshire weather: Flood alerts in place across region amid travel disruption

Severe flooding and snow are causing travel disruption as weather warnings remain in force.

Road and rail links have been closed while Manchester and Bristol airports were forced to suspend flights earlier on Tuesday because of the conditions.

A yellow snow and ice warning is in place across most of south-west England and Wales, coastal parts of North Wales and Merseyside and parts of north-west England and the West Midlands, until 10am on Tuesday.

The same warning is in place for western and northern parts of Scotland until midday, and in Northern Ireland until 11am.

Flood warnings in place in Yorkshire include:

River Foss upstream of Yearsley Baths

River Aire at Allerton Ings, Barnsdale Road and Properties

River Derwent at Stamford Bridge - The Weir Caravan Park and Kexby Bridge

River Aire at Hirst Marsh and West Marsh

River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill

A critical incident has been declared by East Midlands Ambulance for the first time ever, with flooding partly responsible for the “level of escalation”.

A major incident was declared by authorities in Lincolnshire on Monday night, with a warning that more flooding could occur on Tuesday.

Lincolnshire Resilience Forum said 40 flood warnings and 29 flood alerts were in place across the county, with reports of 62 properties “internally flooded”.

“We are keeping a really close watch on this as it develops because we know that there might potentially be more flooding, particularly in areas which may be affected by tidal waters,” a statement said.

It said emergency services were on standby at Greatford, near Stamford, to monitor the West Glen River, which it said threatened to inundate 49 properties in the area.