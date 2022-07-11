Yorkshire weather forecast as UK braces for 'hottest day of year' - with temperatures 'higher than Bahamas'

Britons are set to sizzle on what could be the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures predicted to possibly hit 33C.

The Met Office has said the mercury in central, southern and eastern England will soar on Monday afternoon amid a heatwave blasting the nation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parts of the country will be hotter than some of the world’s top beach destinations, including areas in Jamaica, the Maldives and the Bahamas, with the hot weather set to last until the weekend.

A family enjoy the hot spell at Scarborough North Bay on Sunday July 10 [Image: Richard Ponter]

The UK’s record high for 2022 currently stands at 32.7C, recorded at Heathrow on June 17.

While the mercury in Yorkshire isn't expected to rise to such vertiginous heights, the region is also set for a scorching day, according to The Met Office.

Monday is expected to be dry and hot with long spells of sometimes hazy sunshine, light winds, and a maximum temperature of 30C.

The region will remain dry overnight, with some clear spells, although increasing amounts of higher level cloud is expected.

It could be an uncomfortably warm night as temperatures are only expected to drop to 18C.

Tuesday will generally be cloudier with more of a breeze and some patchy rain in the afternoon.

It will still feel warm - but the maximum temperature will be significantly lower than Monday at 23C.

Wednesday and Thursday will mainly be dry with sunny spells and feeling fresher. Isolated showers are expected across the Pennines.

Friday is forecast to be dry with very warm sunny spells.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “It’s very possible tomorrow [Monday] will be the hottest day of the year so far, it will certainly be on par with the existing record, maybe more.

“It will also be very warm overnight going into Tuesday, remaining in the low 20s in cities, so many may experience an uncomfortable night.”

A heat-health alert has been issued for some parts of the UK this week, with those in affected areas advised to shade or cover windows and check on the vulnerable and the elderly.

The hot spell looks set to subside later in the week, when a cold front is expected to start pushing in.