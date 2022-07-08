High pressure is set to dominate the UK throughout the weekend and much of the next week, the Met Office has said, which means days of sunshine for much of the country as the mercury climbs.

While the highest temperatures are expected in southern and central England and Wales, temperatures across the vast majority of the UK will be above average over the coming week - and Yorkshire is no exception.

On Friday, Yorkshire folk can expect a bright start with sunny spells - although it will be cloudier in the west with some spots of rain.

A sunbather relaxes on the colourful urban benches positioned in Victoria Gardens, Leeds, in front of the Art Gallery on July 7 [Photo: James Hardisty]

Patchy high cloud will spread across the region throughout the day, turning the sunshine hazy at times.

However it will still feel "very warm," according to The Met Office, with a maximum temperature of 25 C.

On Friday night, the east of Yorkshire will bask in late sunshine, but it will be cloudier over the hills with further showers.

This cloud will melt away through the early hours, leaving behind clear skies - and the minimum temperature will be 11 C.

A dry and fine Saturday is in store for Yorkshire with lengthy spells of sunshine and light winds.

Thin higher cloud may drift over the region from time to time, resulting in hazy sunny spells.

Again the day will feel very warm, and the maximum temperature will be 25 C.

Sunday and Monday will bring long spells of sunshine and feel increasingly warm.