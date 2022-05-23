Yorkshire is in for a mixed week weather-wise, with rain, shine, and everything in between on the way.
Monday (May 23) will kick off with a few bright spells, according to The Met Office, but will be cloudy in most areas.
Into the afternoon, isolated showers are expected - and they could be heavy at times.
It's not all bad news, however, with a maximum temperature of 18 C expected.
A few lingering showers will continue into the evening before the rain moves south overnight with heavy bursts and strong breezes later on.
Read More
Tuesday will have a gloomy start as Yorkshire wakes up to heavy rain.
This will clear to scattered heavy blustery showers that could be thundery in places - although there will be some brighter spells.
Tuesday is expected to see a highs of 16 C.
Wednesday will be wet and windy before a dry night, although Yorkshire will be hit by yet more rain and wind on Thursday, followed by sunny spells.
Friday will be drier with winds easing off later in the day.