Yorkshire is in for a mixed week weather-wise, with rain, shine, and everything in between on the way.

Monday (May 23) will kick off with a few bright spells, according to The Met Office, but will be cloudy in most areas.

Into the afternoon, isolated showers are expected - and they could be heavy at times.

People enjoy the warm weather in Roundhay Park on May 17 2022. [Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe]

It's not all bad news, however, with a maximum temperature of 18 C expected.

A few lingering showers will continue into the evening before the rain moves south overnight with heavy bursts and strong breezes later on.

Tuesday will have a gloomy start as Yorkshire wakes up to heavy rain.

This will clear to scattered heavy blustery showers that could be thundery in places - although there will be some brighter spells.

Tuesday is expected to see a highs of 16 C.

Wednesday will be wet and windy before a dry night, although Yorkshire will be hit by yet more rain and wind on Thursday, followed by sunny spells.