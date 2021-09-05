Yorkshire weather forecast: God’s own country to bask in mini-heatwave next week as temperatures soar to 27 C

It might be September, but don’t pack away your summer wardrobe just yet.

By Grace Hammond
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 1:08 pm
Updated Sunday, 5th September 2021, 1:10 pm
A mini heatwave is predicted for Yorkshire next week.

Much of the UK is to enjoy a mini-heatwave next week, according to the Met Office - and Yorkshire is no exception.

While some cloud and light rain is forecast for Monday (September 6), the beginning of the week will see the region begin to warm up, with highs of 23 C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

On Tuesday, temperatures are predicted to soar to around 26 C in most parts of Yorkshire - although it will remain cooler in coastal areas.

Wednesday is set to be even hotter in some parts of the region, with the mercury set to inch up to 27 C, coupled with clear blue skies.

Thursday is also forecast to be “warm or very warm,” although the weather will begin to break, with a chance of thundery showers.

Towards the end of the week, Yorkshire can expect more unsettled conditions. However, periods of dry, sunny weather are still a possibility.