Yorkshire weather forecast: God’s own country to bask in mini-heatwave next week as temperatures soar to 27 C

A mini heatwave is predicted for Yorkshire next week.

Much of the UK is to enjoy a mini-heatwave next week, according to the Met Office - and Yorkshire is no exception.

While some cloud and light rain is forecast for Monday (September 6), the beginning of the week will see the region begin to warm up, with highs of 23 C.

On Tuesday, temperatures are predicted to soar to around 26 C in most parts of Yorkshire - although it will remain cooler in coastal areas.

Wednesday is set to be even hotter in some parts of the region, with the mercury set to inch up to 27 C, coupled with clear blue skies.

Thursday is also forecast to be “warm or very warm,” although the weather will begin to break, with a chance of thundery showers.