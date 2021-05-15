Yorkshire weather forecast: Heavy rain and storms to blight last weekend of outdoor-only hospitality

Rain at Roundhay Park, Leeds.

The last weekend of outdoor dining in Yorkshire could well be a washout, according to the Met Office.

Saturday is expected to start off cloudy, with outbreaks of rain. By the afternoon, the weather will become very changeable, as brighter spells are expected to break through the afternoon's heavy showers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is also a chance of hail and thunder on Saturday afternoon, which could provide a real challenge for people attempting to enjoy a meal or drink outside.

As we move into the evening, the heavy rain will likely persist - alongside the chance of storms - before dispersing to allow for cloudy conditions with patchy light rain or drizzle or hill fog.

Saturday's maximum temperature is predicted to be 13C, while the minimum will sink to 8C.

Sunday's forecast appears slightly more optimistic - although rain is certainly not out of the picture.

Early patchy light rain and hill fog are forecast to give way to bright or sunny spells and scattered showers. Meanwhile, the mercury is anticipated to climb to a maximum of 16C as the weekend comes to a close.