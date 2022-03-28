Yorkshire weather forecast: Spring to bring snow and sleet as mercury plummets

Spring looks set to bring with it a smattering of sleet and snow, with these wintry conditions forecast for higher ground in the North of England on Wednesday (March 28).

More broadly, temperatures are set to drop across Yorkshire as we wave a sad goodbye to the recent sunshine - at least for a little while.

Monday has seen showers and cloudy conditions in the region, with maximum temperatures of 16 C predicted and some sunny spells, according to The Met Office.

A snow plough on the Buttertubs Pass near Hawes, North Yorkshire, in February

The weather is expected to turn colder on Tuesday, with a maximum temperature of 11 C in Yorkshire. The day will kick off with low cloud and fog, which will gradually lift as the morning progresses.

Wednesday will see outbreaks of rain and hill snow for Yorkshire, followed by sunny spells and wintry showers on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday will be particularly windy, while it will generally feel much colder towards the end of the week, with widespread frosts overnight.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Neil Armstrong said, “We’re going to be seeing a marked shift in the weather for the UK in the coming week as the warm weather is displaced south.

“Temperatures will drop as cold air sweeps south with single figure maxima for most places from mid-week, and bringing with it the unsettled weather that we’ll see for much of the week.