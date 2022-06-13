The Met Office predicts a heatwave of 27 degrees across Yorkshire on Friday and until then, the week will see some warm sunny spells and the wind will reduce.

Below is the weather forecast for Yorkshire.

Monday

Sunny weather on Spring Bank Holiday in Stanley Park. (Pic credit: Daniel Martino)

Following a cooler start to the week, the Met Office predicts it to be a mostly fine and dry day with large amounts of cloud around.

But also some sunny spells will develop in the afternoon and will be less windy than on Sunday with sunnier spells and a maximum temperature of 19C.

In the evening the weather will stay dry, with variable amounts of cloud and clear spells overnight. It will turn cool in some rural areas, with light winds and a minimum temperature of 6C.

Tuesday

After a cool start in places, it will be a fine and dry day, with lengthy spells of sunshine.

It will feel warmer than on Monday with lighter winds and a maximum temperature of 21C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday

The region will remain fine and dry throughout the period, with variable amounts of cloud and sunny spells.

Potentially becoming very warm by day, but some locally cool nights are possible.