Although most places are expected to remain dry for the majority of the weekend, there is the possibility of a shower at some point for many places, particularly in the north and west of the UK, where temperatures will be around average for the time of year, according to the Met Office.

On Good Friday, it will be cloudy in the north and west with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, which is expected to ease later in the day.

While most of Easter Sunday (April 17) will be dry, there will be a mixture of sunny spells as well as some showers across the north of England, though it will be drier on Sunday than Saturday (April 16).

Fantastic spring weather on Mothers Day on the River Nidd, at Knaresborough. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Chief meteorologist, Neil Armstrong, said: “Most people will see some spells of decent bank holiday weather this weekend, and it will feel warm in places, particularly for the first half of the Easter break.

“However, a low-pressure system will affect the northwest of the UK later Sunday, bringing unsettled weather to the north with some strong winds and rain in the northwest, which could impact driving conditions for some, but further south it will be drier, especially in the southeast.

“There will be varying amounts of cloud, but temperatures are widely likely to be above average for the time of year, although low cloud might keep temperatures lower in coastal areas. However, where the sun comes out people can expect some very pleasant spring conditions.”

Below are the Met Office’s weather predictions for Yorkshire across the next five days.

Thursday

In the early morning, mist and low clouds cleared up to leave a dry day with bright or sunny spells, however, high clouds may increase in the afternoon, making the sunshine hazy. The temperature is warm with light winds with a maximum temperature of 18C.

Later in the night, it is expected to be largely dry with light winds, variable cloud and clear spells, which will allow patches of mist and fog to form and a maximum temperature of 7C.

Good Friday

Mist and fog patches expected to clear to leave a dry day again with sunny spells. Although low clouds and mist may linger near the coast.

It is expected to generally be warm, but cooler by the coast with a maximum temperature of 19C.

Saturday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday

Saturday will start cloudy, with the odd bit of rain, but will become drier and brighter throughout the day.

Easter Sunday will be predominantly dry, although clouds and wind may increase.