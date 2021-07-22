Farmers in a field near Ripon making the most of the hot weather to start the harvesting season

After days of fiery temperatures that have left much of Yorkshire complaining it’s too hot to sleep, the heatwave is set to come to an end over the weekend.

Thursday (July 22) is set to be another very warm, sunny day, according to the Met Office, with the mercury forecast to soar to 28 C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, there is a small risk of an isolated heavy shower or even a thunderstorm in some areas of Yorkshire, ahead of a dry, clear night.

It will be another difficult night for those yet to invest in fans, with a minimum temperature of 15 C.

Friday is expected to be fine and dry, with plenty of warm sunshine and hazy conditions.

Yet temperatures will be more comfortable than in recent days, with highs of 24 C predicted - and it will be cooler along the coast.

On Saturday, low cloud will retreat to give way to warm, sunny spells, before the weather turns unsettled overnight.

Sunday could well mark the end of this current spell of sizzling weather, with heavy showers and thunderstorms forecast for the end of the weekend - and further thundery showers on Monday.

It is expected, however, to remain muggy for the foreseeable.