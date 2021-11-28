Yorkshire weather: God's own county shivers in the aftermath of Storm Arwen

A car drives along an icy road through High Green in the Yorkshire Dales, amid freezing conditions in the aftermath of Storm Arwen. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The Met Office has warned of a risk of "wintry showers and icy stretches".

Temperatures were expected to struggle to get above freezing in some parts, with -1C forecast in Manchester and Newcastle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office said it would be a cold and frosty start to the day, with showers affecting eastern coastal areas.

A man digs out a car from snow in High Green in the Yorkshire Dales, amid freezing conditions in the aftermath of Storm Arwen. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

It added that there is a risk of "icy stretches", with snow showers becoming more extensive over parts of Scotland and the north-west of England early on Sunday.

The cold spell comes after three people were killed when trees were blown over in strong winds as Storm Arwen hit on Friday.

Gusts of almost 100mph also saw transport disrupted, power cuts and damage to buildings, while heavy snow saw lorries get stuck and ploughs being used in a number of areas.

Summing up the damage caused by the first named storm of the season, the Met Office said the strong winds and a mixture of rain, sleet and snow led to "powercuts, transport disruption, trees fell, there were large coastal waves and blizzards affected some hills."